Heanor has been named as the happiest place to live in Derbyshire, according to a new survey. The town was Derbyshire’s highest rated location in a list of the country’s top 70 happiest places, compiled by online store Furniturebox.

Belper was ranked as the second happiest place to live in Derbyshire, followed by Bakewell in third, Hathersage in fourth and Buxton in fifth place.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of their surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing. They were also rated for their access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county, including Derbyshire.

Heanor, according to Furniturebox, is a welcoming town that perfectly balances the peace and quiet of country living with the convenience of city accessibility. Heanor Gate Spencer Academy is rated as outstanding by Ofsted, and for pub lovers, the Mundy Arms and the King's Head are among the town’s most popular boozers.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Heanor is the happiest place to live in Derbyshire. All 70 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.

“Most of the locations in the top 70 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing. The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

