The 23 richest areas of Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District based on average household income – including Bakewell, Matlock, Buxton, Belper, Holymoorside, Ashover and more
New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed the highest earning areas across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
The average annual household income in Derbyshire’s wealthiest neighbourhood is £53,600 – whereas the lowest figure across the county is £29,900.
The latest figures were published by the ONS in October 2023 and cover the financial year ending in 2020.
Below are the 23 wealthiest areas across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – Derby and South Derbyshire were not included in this list.