If you’re searching for a new home in Derbyshire, but the price is putting you off a potential move, there are still a number of areas across the county where the average house will set you back less than £150,000.

These are the least expensive places to live across Derbyshire, based on the median house price data from the Office for National Statistics.

The full list of the cheapest areas to purchase a home in Derbyshire can be found below – is there anywhere featured in this ranking that surprised you?

Somercotes and Pye Bridge Somercotes and Pye Bridge was ranked as the joint-cheapest area to live, with an average house price of £135,000.

Bolsover North and Shuttlewood Bolsover North and Shuttlewood were also ranked as the joint-cheapest places to live, with a house in the area costing £135,000 on average.