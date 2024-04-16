If you’re searching for a new home in Derbyshire, but the price is putting you off a potential move, there are still a number of areas across the county where the average house will set you back less than £150,000.

These are the least expensive places to live across Derbyshire based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023 – according to the latest Office for National Statistics data.

The full list of the cheapest areas to purchase a home in Derbyshire can be found below – is there anywhere featured in this ranking that surprised you?

1 . Cheapest places to live These are some of Derbyshire’s least expensive places to buy a home. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Somercotes and Pye Bridge Somercotes and Pye Bridge was ranked as the joint-cheapest area to live, with an average house price of £135,000. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Bolsover North and Shuttlewood Bolsover North and Shuttlewood were also ranked as the joint-cheapest places to live, with a house in the area costing £135,000 on average. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales