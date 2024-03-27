Shared ownership event to unveil affordable 'rightsizing' housing option for retirees in Buxton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place at one of the town’s newest retirement living communities on Thursday 25th April, McCarthy Stone will host an exclusive ‘Shared Ownership Information Day’ for its Retirement Living Plus development, Devonshire Place on Station Road between 11.30am and 1.30pm. The event will shed light on the flexible purchase options available, including the Older Persons Shared Ownership Scheme (OPSO) in conjunction with Homes England.

This comes as a report by the Housing Federation has revealed that by 2045, around 2.3 million Brits will find themselves living in homes poorly suited to their needs - whether that’s not having access to handrails, ramps, stair lifts, or adapted bathroom – due to factors such as under-supply and lack of affordability. Moreover, there will be a shortfall of 350,000 retirement homes and supported housing[1].

The OPSO scheme provides a helping hand by reducing the upfront cost of a new retirement living property, through providing a choice of home ownerships up to 75%. For example, at Devonshire Place, a one-bedroom retirement apartment can be purchased at a 50% share from £110,000 with a monthly rent of £253, while two-bedroom properties start from £150,000 with a monthly rent of £344*. Those who purchase the maximum percentage of 75% will pay no rent on the remaining share.

Devonshire Place

During the event, visitors will also have the opportunity to take a guided tour of the remaining retirement properties on sale, along with the state-of-the-art facilities designed to offer a full and varied lifestyle.

Those who wish to attend should book in advance by calling 0800 882 1829.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “Buying a new home is always a big decision, but never more so when considering downsizing and embracing a new lifestyle in an age-exclusive development. That’s why we want to ensure those considering this lifestyle have as much information, support – and choice – as possible.

“Our ‘Shared Ownership Information Day’ is designed to uncover the benefits of OPSO, while showing prospective homeowners how they can get more from their retirement. By helping to make housing specifically for older people more accessible, retirees can enjoy the lifestyle they’ve dreamed of without having to commit to the full purchase price. We’re anticipating high demand as a result of the scheme, so we’d like to encourage anyone interested in learning more about Devonshire Place to pop along to our upcoming event to hear how we can make a move work for them.”

Bridging the gap between traditional residential care and independent living, Devonshire Place comprises 70 one and two-bedroom beautifully appointed retirement homes, each of which boast access to a wealth of superb communal spaces. These include a spacious lounge, well-maintained landscape gardens, and a hotel-style guest suite for when loved ones come to stay overnight. A chef-run bistro with ever changing seasonal menus can also be found at the development.

A dedicated Estates Team is on-site around the clock to provide tailored domestic support and personal care to suit individual needs, granting retirees the independence they desire while ensuring support is readily available. Further peace of mind comes from a 24-hour emergency call system and the very latest security features including video door entry and an intruder alarm.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To discover more about Retirement Living Plus at Devonshire Place, please call 0800 882 1829or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/devonshire-place.