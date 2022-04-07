It’s a grand old place with many original features still intact, and presents a great opportunity with the potential to update and improve its stunning rooms.

From huge and impressive fireplaces, to parquet flooring, stone mullion windows and solid oak beams, the character of St John’s Farmhouse is considerable.

Its grounds, too, are impressive, with open countryside adjoining. There is well over half an acre of gardens, so a lovely, private location with proximity to Chesterfield and Sheffield, and just a short distance from the main motorway network.

The reception hall gives a strong impression with its large feature fireplace.

Another striking fireplace in gritstone is a focal point of the family-with-dining room, along with heavy oak beams. There’s a Minster fireplace in the spacious sitting room with its French windows, then the kitchen with a range of units and a leaded window.

A utility and shower room is also on the ground floor, with access to the double garage, that could possibly be converted to a larger kitchen or other use if preferred. And there’s a basement cellar.

An open tread staircase leads up to a galleried landing with four bedrooms off, then up again to a further four attic rooms.

One main bedroom has its own en suite facility, along with the family bathroom.

The property has its own private driveway with plenty of parking space and the garage. Lawned gardens have scattered fruit trees.

Part of a paddock is for sale by separate agreement.

St John's Cross Farmhouse, Marsh Lane, holds an asking price of £695,000.

Contact Saxton Mee estate agents on 01246 290992 for further details.

View of the property from its lawned gardens Believed to date back to 1681, the Grade ll Listed building, designed by Joseph Carlton, is understood to have once formed part of the Sitwell Estate.

A host of impressive original features Immense fireplaces and solid wood beams are among the many character features of the seventeenth century property.

The beamed dining room A characterful dining room with an inbuilt window seat and exposed stone walls to accompany the focal fireplace.

Space with versatility within the house The farmhouse has four bedrooms and four attic rooms - this area pictured being currently in use as a study or library.