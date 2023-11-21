Retirees in Buxton 'have a ball' as they mark first birthday of retirement-living development

There was cause for celebration as a Prince and Princess paid a special visit to homeowners at a Retirement Living Plus community in Buxton to mark the development’s first birthday.

Homeowners and the McCarthy Stone team at Devonshire Place gathered in the elegant communal lounge, where they enjoyed an exclusive performance by Prince Charming and Cinderella from Buxton Opera House.

The visit follows the recent announcement that McCarthy Stone has become the lead sponsor of the Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre’s productions over the next year, including the upcoming festive family pantomime, Cinderella.

The partnership will allow the Opera House to make continual improvements to the 120-year-old venue and support the important work of its Learning and Engagement department.

The Retirement Living Plus community in Buxton mark the development’s first birthday.

Leaving behind fond memories in place of a glass slipper, Cinderella and Prince Charming joined residents at the Station Road development for delicious cake and a glass of fizz as they reminisced over new friendships and precious moments from the past year.

Raising a toast to many more successful years to come, guests also enjoyed a delicious spread put on by the talented bistro staff at Devonshire Place.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, said: “We had a fantastic time at Devonshire Place celebrating 12 months since we opened the doors. It’s such an important milestone for us, and we truly believe there’s no better way to mark this fantastic occasion than by encouraging our homeowners to get together to reflect on all the brilliant memories they’ve made here.

“Supporting and engaging with the communities close to our developments is a key focus at McCarthy Stone, so we are delighted to be able to join forces with Buxton Opera House. We want to give a big thank you to Prince Charming and Cinderella for making the celebrations here at Devonshire Place all the more special.”

Exclusively aimed at the over 70s, Devonshire Place is a vibrant development, comprising 70 well-appointed, low-maintenance apartments and an enviable range of shared spaces for an independent and fulfilling retirement.

A spacious communal lounge, on-site bistro serving freshly prepared meals daily, and pet-friendly living options are just some of the many unique features that add to the development’s appeal. Devonshire Place also benefits from an hotel-style guest suite for when family and friends want to come stay.