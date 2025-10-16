Proposals for 185 new homes would ‘ravage’ Chapel-en-le-Frith

Barratt Homes is bringing forward proposals for around 185 brand-new homes on land off Crossings Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith and is asking for residents’ opinions on the new development before plans are submitted.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The developer is looking to create almost 200 homes, a mix of sizes and types to suit families, first-time buyers and downsizers and around 56 new affordable homes for local people.

A Barratt Homes spokesperson said: “The proposals would bring a number of benefits for Chapel-en-le-Frith and the wider High Peak area, including; addressing local housing needs and helping to meet High Peak’s identified requirement for new homes by providing a balanced mix of housing types and sizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“30 per per cent of the homes will be affordable, helping those who might otherwise struggle to get onto the housing ladder.

Barratt Homes is bringing forward proposals for around 185 brand-new homes on land off Crossings Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith.

“The development will also provide an economic boost with construction jobs and opportunities for local suppliers, plus increased spending in local shops and services once the homes are occupied.

“The development would create new areas of open space for recreation and leisure, accessible to the whole community.”

County councillor Ruth George for Whaley Bridge and Blackbrook said: “The site proposed is the fields between the Orchid Drive estate and Eccles Road, with a new junction onto Crossings Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spoke for residents at the planning appeal against the Orchid Drive estate in 2012.

“The appeal inspector decided to allow the development due to the lack of housing supply at the time in High Peak, in spite of stating that the new estate would initially cause ‘material harm to the countryside.’

“These new proposals would do even more harm to our countryside, the views from Eccles Pike and the footpaths leading to it.”

Mrs George says that as the government has increased High Peak’s housing target from 350 new homes a year to 553 with immediate effect it means that any protections promised in future legislation do not apply yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “So greenfield sites across High Peak are now vulnerable and developers like Barratts won’t miss this opportunity to try to ravage our countryside whilst ignoring less intrusive brownfield sites which are more expensive to develop.”

Barratt Homes is asking for residents’ feedback and a consultation will run until Tuesday October, 28.

Have your say at crossingsroadconsultation.co.uk/feedback-form

For the latest public notices visit: publicnoticeportal.uk/