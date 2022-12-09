Peak District shack with tarpaulin roof goes on the market for £100,000

A dilapidated farm shack just outside Hathersage, optimistically described as a ‘chalet’, has been listed for auction with an asking price of £100,000 – is it a golden opportunity or just the latest indication of overblown property prices in the Peak District?

Auction House South Yorkshire will open the online bidding on Chalet 1, Overstones Farm, for 24 hours starting at 1pm on Monday, December 19.

The listing states: “Sat in a breath-taking location nestled in between Stanage Edge and Higger Tor is this off-grid chalet sat on a plot of 212 square metres.

“This is a unique chance to buy a freehold property, boasting a range of opportunities from a holiday let to a residential home or even some form of activity centre.”

It adds: “The current chalet is in need of work but has a brick gable end and a small living space and kitchen.”

The single-storey wood and brick structure is being sold as a hallway, two reception rooms and kitchen with a combined floorspace of around 30.2 square metres.

A video tour of the site shows that all of the rooms are currently used for piled-up storage of junk, tools and furniture, and the roof is currently covered in blue plastic sheeting.

The proposition has come to widespread attention after being shared on social media, with many commenters sharing the opinion that it amounts to a very expensive shed.

Among the many poking fun at the listing, one said: “I thought the Big Bad Wolf blew that house down.”

For full details of the property, see online.auctionhouse.co.uk/lot/details/84222 or rightmove.co.uk/properties/128850929#.

1. The hallway A warm welcome awaits. Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire Photo Sales

2. The rear of the property Comes with a feature brick chimney of sorts. Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire Photo Sales

3. The living room A perfect place to curl up in winter. Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire Photo Sales

4. Free landscape views included Who could ever tire of looking out at at the Peaks? Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire Photo Sales