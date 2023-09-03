A stunning home in the Peak District, just a short walk from the River Wye, is on the Derbyshire property market.

Broomcroft is on the market for £725,000, with views of Bakewell Recreation Ground, and some of its accommodation located in a separate dwelling called “The Nook”.

The four-bedroom, semi-detached home provides “spacious living” according to estate agents Blenheim Park Estates, and is ideal for growing families.

The exterior of the home offers picturesque areas for relaxing outside, with a patio, timber-decked seating area, and direct access to the public footpath in the countryside.

The main property comprises an entrance hall, breakfast kitchen, lounge and dining room, sitting room, WC, family bathroom, and three bedrooms.

The Nook has a living and kitchen area, the fourth of the estate’s bedrooms, and a bathroom.

The property is a short walk from the River Wye, and less than an hour in the car from Sheffield, Chesterfield and Buxton.

1 . Entrance%20hall.jpg From the traditional-feel of the entrance hall, oak doors open to the breakfast kitchen, lounge and dining room, sitting room and WC. Photo: Blenheim Park Estates Photo Sales

2 . Breakfast%20kitchen.jpg The modern, sleek kitchen has fully tiled walls, a telephone point, central heating radiator and tiled flooring. Appliances include a Rangemaster range cooker, integrated fridge and freezer, dishwasher and washing machine. Photo: Blenheim Park Estates Photo Sales

3 . Lounge%20and%20dining%20room.jpg The spacious and versatile room has a coved ceiling, pendant light fitting, and wall-mounted lights. Photo: Blenheim Park Estates Photo Sales