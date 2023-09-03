News you can trust since 1852
The impressive frontage
The impressive frontage

Peak District property near Bakewell with separate mini-home on the market for £725,000

A stunning home in the Peak District, just a short walk from the River Wye, is on the Derbyshire property market.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST

Broomcroft is on the market for £725,000, with views of Bakewell Recreation Ground, and some of its accommodation located in a separate dwelling called “The Nook”.

The four-bedroom, semi-detached home provides “spacious living” according to estate agents Blenheim Park Estates, and is ideal for growing families.

The exterior of the home offers picturesque areas for relaxing outside, with a patio, timber-decked seating area, and direct access to the public footpath in the countryside.

The main property comprises an entrance hall, breakfast kitchen, lounge and dining room, sitting room, WC, family bathroom, and three bedrooms.

The Nook has a living and kitchen area, the fourth of the estate’s bedrooms, and a bathroom.

The property is a short walk from the River Wye, and less than an hour in the car from Sheffield, Chesterfield and Buxton.

From the traditional-feel of the entrance hall, oak doors open to the breakfast kitchen, lounge and dining room, sitting room and WC.

1. Entrance%20hall.jpg

From the traditional-feel of the entrance hall, oak doors open to the breakfast kitchen, lounge and dining room, sitting room and WC.

The modern, sleek kitchen has fully tiled walls, a telephone point, central heating radiator and tiled flooring. Appliances include a Rangemaster range cooker, integrated fridge and freezer, dishwasher and washing machine.

2. Breakfast%20kitchen.jpg

The modern, sleek kitchen has fully tiled walls, a telephone point, central heating radiator and tiled flooring. Appliances include a Rangemaster range cooker, integrated fridge and freezer, dishwasher and washing machine.

The spacious and versatile room has a coved ceiling, pendant light fitting, and wall-mounted lights.

3. Lounge%20and%20dining%20room.jpg

The spacious and versatile room has a coved ceiling, pendant light fitting, and wall-mounted lights.

The cosy sitting room has views of the park through the front-facing, double-glazed bay window. It includes a feature remote-controlled gas fire with a limestone mantel, surround and hearth.

4. Sitting%20room.jpg

The cosy sitting room has views of the park through the front-facing, double-glazed bay window. It includes a feature remote-controlled gas fire with a limestone mantel, surround and hearth.

