Census data has revealed the parts of Derbyshire and the Peak District with the most holiday homes.

Around 70,000 second addresses across the country were used as holiday homes, visited by more than 200,000 people in England and Wales, according to Census 2021.

Census 2021 data on second addresses only includes people who usually reside in England and Wales, who said they spend at least 30 days a year at the address. The total number of second addresses used as holiday homes, and people who use them, are likely to be higher.

The popular holiday destination of Cornwall had the highest numbers of holiday homes and people who use them, with 6,080 holiday homes and 14,230 holiday home users.

The full list of Derbyshire areas with the most holidays homes can be found below:

1 . Holiday homes These places have the highest number of holiday homes across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver top this list - with 140 holiday homes across these areas. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Hathersage, Bradwell and Tideswell Hathersage, Bradwell and Tideswell come in at second place with 110 holiday homes. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales