Peak District barn conversion offers 'superbly appointed' three-bedroom family home in idyllic location to buyer with £580,000

A three-bedroom barn conversion on Rakes Road, Monyash has gone on the market with a guide price of £580,000.
This semi-detached property has a well proportioned kitchen, spacious dining room and vaulted sitting room with log burning stove set in a stone hearth. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams. There are oak-framed windows throughout.
The agent Bagshaws Residential describes the property as: “superbly appointed” on the Zoopla website.
A landscaped garden at the rear of the house contains a raised patio and a screened outside dining area.
At the side of the house is a generously proportioned garage/workshop. A private driveway provides off-road parking.
For more details call Bagshaws Residential on 01629 358009.