Peak District barn conversion offers 'superbly appointed' three-bedroom family home in idyllic location to buyer with £580,000

A three-bedroom barn conversion on Rakes Road, Monyash has gone on the market with a guide price of £580,000.

This semi-detached property has a well proportioned kitchen, spacious dining room and vaulted sitting room with log burning stove set in a stone hearth. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams. There are oak-framed windows throughout.

The agent Bagshaws Residential describes the property as: “superbly appointed” on the Zoopla website.

A landscaped garden at the rear of the house contains a raised patio and a screened outside dining area.

At the side of the house is a generously proportioned garage/workshop. A private driveway provides off-road parking.

For more details call Bagshaws Residential on 01629 358009.

1. Garden The rear garden has a generous sized lawn with an additional patio which can be accessed from the kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Garage/workshop The property has a separate garage/workshop with three levels of overhead storage inside. There is parking space for three cars in front of it Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Patio The raised Indian sandstone patio with the screened-off gravelled area for alfresco dining. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Kitchen The well appointed kitchen includes a Belfast sink inset into the wooden work surface, with window above which looks out onto the rear garden. A range cooker is included in the sale of the property. The floor is tiled in natural limestone. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales