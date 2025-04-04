New study ranks Matlock, Dronfield, Buxton and New Mills among best places to live in the East Midlands – with Chesterfield and Staveley named among worst

By Tom Hardwick

Published 4th Apr 2025, 16:25 BST
A study has named Matlock, Dronfield and Buxton as some of the best places to live across the East Midlands – with Chesterfield and Staveley among the places to be scored poorly by analysts.

Garrington Property Finders have released their ranking of the Best Places to Live for 2025 across England and Wales.

Their data analysts have identified nearly 1,450 cities, towns and villages across England and Wales that all score highly in at least one of five selection criteria – natural beauty, wellbeing, schools and jobs, heritage and value for money.

A number of Derbyshire’s towns have been ranked highly, but some parts of the county also received poor ratings in the Garrington’s guide.

Chesterfield was named as the 113th best place to live across the East Midlands out of 152 locations, and was ranked in 1,262nd place out of the 1,447 places included in the guide.

Heanor was ranked at 103rd for the East Midlands and 1,214th nationally, while Bolsover was named as the 104th best place to live in the East Midlands and 1,218th across the country.

Shirebrook was named the 111th best place in the East Midlands out of 152, and achieved a national ranking of 1,244. South Normanton and Pinxton were also among the lowest ranked places to live across the East Midlands, being named in 147th place, and were ranked as the 1,431st best place to live nationally out of 1,447.

Staveley, however, was ranked as the worst place to live across the East Midlands by Garrington’s – and was in the bottom five of the 1,447 locations included nationwide.

The towns in Derbyshire that were named among the best places to live across England and Wales can be found below.

These towns have been named among the best places to live across the East Midlands.

These towns have been named among the best places to live across the East Midlands. Photo: jason chadwick

Dronfield was ranked as the best place to live in the East Midlands and finished in 146th place out of 1,447 locations nationwide. It received the following scores: Natural environment: 79 Wellbeing: 896 Heritage and culture: 538 Schools, employment and connectivity: 659 House price quality and value: 283.

Chapel-en-le-Frith was named as the seventh best place to live in the East Midlands and was ranked as the 322nd best out of 1,447 locations across the country. It received the following scores: Natural environment: 184 Wellbeing: 161 Heritage and culture: 430 Schools, employment and connectivity: 1,418 House price quality and value: 715

Buxton was ranked in 21st place on the list of the best places to live in the East Midlands and was ranked as the 532nd best out of 1,447 locations across the country. It received the following scores: Natural environment: 389 Wellbeing: 515 Heritage and culture: 410 Schools, employment and connectivity: 1,422 House price quality and value: 543

