Last few homes up for grabs at new Derbyshire housing development
and live on Freeview channel 276
Set in the picturesque surroundings of the Derbyshire Dales, Charles Church’s Whitworth Dale development has proven extremely popular with homebuyers.
Whitworth Dale has 1 to 3 bedroom homes, just a short distance from Matlock and a commutable distance to major employment hubs.
The development provides a superb quality of life with essential amenities nearby, excellent dining and shopping options, and the Peak District National Park right on your doorstep.
With its family-friendly facilities, outdoor adventure centres, and rich local history Matlock is a fantastic place to raise children.
Tom Baskett, Sales Director at Charles Church Nottingham, commented on the limited availability: “We’re thrilled with the response to Whitworth Dale, and it’s no surprise that we’re down to the final few homes. If you’re thinking about purchasing, now is the time to secure one of the last remaining properties.”
The final homes available at Whitworth Dale are expected to be snapped up quickly.
Each home in the development features spacious layouts, high-end finishes, and modern amenities that cater to the needs of homebuyers.
For more information or to arrange a visit: www.charleschurch.com/new-homes/nottingham/whitworth-dale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.