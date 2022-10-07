In pictures: Everything you need to know about Christmas at Chatsworth

Deep Midwinter: A Nordic Christmas at Chatsworth takes inspiration from Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway where long winters are embraced with traditions to celebrate light and the beauty of nature.

The Devonshire family has a long history of celebrating Nordic culture and its connection to wilderness and nature, with pieces in the Devonshire Collections that have inspired this Christmas season being woven into the displays.

Visitors to Chatsworth will be taken on a journey into the forests and folklore of the Nordic region. A procession of candlelit Santa Lucia crowns dressed with foliage in the Chapel Corridor elicits the Swedish festival of light that brightens the dark days of midwinter each December.

Tickets are now on sale, priced at £29.50 for adults, £18 for children and £78 for a family (two adults and up to three children), and include access to the house, garden and farmyard, as well as car parking and access to the Christmas market between 5-23 November. Advanced booking via the Chatsworth website is required.

The event takes place from November 5 to January 8, 2023.

For anyone wishing to only visit the Christmas market, a Christmas market car park ticket must be booked in advance via the website.

1. Chatsworth Christmas Full of mischief, Loki will have a few tricks up his sleeve in the Great Dining Room where the richly dressed table is encircled by woodland, bringing to life the Norwegian fairytale, The White Bear. Photo: DPC Photography Photo Sales

2. Chatsworth Christmas The evocative fairytales of Hans Christian Andersen are woven into the experience with postcards to collect featuring stories such as The Snowdrop and The Teapot. Younger visitors will have the opportunity to follow a trail from the house out to the garden in the guise of Loki, following the clues to explore the Nordic-inspired lights. Photo: DPC Photography Photo Sales

3. Chatsworth Christmas The Christmas experience continues outside with an illuminated walk around the garden to experience ‘northern lights’ over the Canal Pond and - for the first time - see the historic Maze lit with wands of light and filled with festive music. Photo: INDIA HOBSON/HAARKON Photo Sales

4. Chatsworth Christmas The fully immersive experience drawing on scent and sounds of the natural environment will enchant all who walk through the Sculpture Gallery’s ancient pine forest with dappled winter light dancing through the canopy of leaves above. Photo: DPC Photography Photo Sales