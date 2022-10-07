In pictures: Everything you need to know about Christmas at Chatsworth
The Norse god of mischief, enchanting folk tales and the heady scent of pine forests evoke the magical atmosphere of a Nordic winter this Christmas at Chatsworth.
Deep Midwinter: A Nordic Christmas at Chatsworth takes inspiration from Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway where long winters are embraced with traditions to celebrate light and the beauty of nature.
The Devonshire family has a long history of celebrating Nordic culture and its connection to wilderness and nature, with pieces in the Devonshire Collections that have inspired this Christmas season being woven into the displays.
Visitors to Chatsworth will be taken on a journey into the forests and folklore of the Nordic region. A procession of candlelit Santa Lucia crowns dressed with foliage in the Chapel Corridor elicits the Swedish festival of light that brightens the dark days of midwinter each December.
Tickets are now on sale, priced at £29.50 for adults, £18 for children and £78 for a family (two adults and up to three children), and include access to the house, garden and farmyard, as well as car parking and access to the Christmas market between 5-23 November. Advanced booking via the Chatsworth website is required.
The event takes place from November 5 to January 8, 2023.
For anyone wishing to only visit the Christmas market, a Christmas market car park ticket must be booked in advance via the website.