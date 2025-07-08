A couple who purchased a new-build home at the Keepmoat development in Harpur Hill say it is the biggest regret of their lives as the house leaked, flooded and the brickwork has even cracked.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2022 Jon Gledhill purchased what he thought would be his forever home where he could retire without the upkeep and maintenance worries of an old house he was living in previously.

Since moving into the £300,000 plus house Jon and his wife have been plagued with problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon said: “We poured all our savings into this dream but it turned out to be a nightmare.”

Jon Gledhill bought a new house 2022 in three years it has leaked/ flooded twice the building is cracked collapsing. Photo Brian Eyre

In the winter of 2022 to 2023 the roof leaked and caused water damage in the garage, porch and living room.

Repairs and remedial work carried out during spring/summer 2023 but the repairs proved ineffective, says Jon.

The following winter more roof leaks reoccurred causing water damage again in the garage, porch and living room however the water ingress was much worse than the previous year. Repairs and remedial works were carried out in 2024 at the Foxlow Fields site for the couple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon said: “The same winter there was structural damage to the front of the house caused by negligent practices during a second attempt at roof repairs in 2024.”

Problems with guttering and cracked bricks at the Foxlow Fields Keepmoat development. Photo Brian Eyre

Earlier this year cracks reappeared in the same brickwork and cill areas and work is still ongoing with this issue as is water ingress from ground upwards into porch which have been ongoing since 2022.

Jon said: “There has been poor workmanship, negligence and corporate bullying and I’ve had enough.

“I have raised these complaints with the developers Keepmoat time and time again but they just brush me off like I don’t matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But this is my house where I am meant to feel relaxed but it has caused so much stress and anxiety for us and the house is still not fixed.

The flooded porchway which still has not been repaired. Photo Brian Eyre

“It’s damp, it leaks, the brick work is cracked and no one cares we just keep getting fobbed off.

As a way of apology Keepmoat have offered the Gledhills £2,000 but Jon says as work is still not finished and the front of his home will possibly need completely rebricking and his porch still leaks he says that is in an insult to everything they have been through.

“This is not about money,” he says

“It is about being treated with respect and also highlighting the truly terrible job they have done and warning others to not buy a home from Keepmoat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been to Trading Standards but they couldn’t help, I have been to High Peak Borough Council and the ombudsman but I haven’t got the help we needed

“If I could afford to take them to court I would but this house has cost me everything and I just want to spare other people falling into the same trap with them.”

A spokesperson for Keepmoat said: “We have been liaising closely with Mr Gledhill over the last few months in an effort to resolve his complaint.

“A structural survey of the property was recently completed by an independent chartered surveyor which confirmed that there were no structural issues with the property.

“We are continuing to work with Mr Gledhill to fulfil our obligations in accordance with the terms of his warranty.”