With the cost of living on the rise and energy bills set to increase by an average of £153 a year from April 2025, many households are looking for ways to cut costs. One increasingly popular approach is bundling essential services—such as broadband, energy, mobile, and insurance—through providers like Utility Warehouse (UW). By combining multiple services under one provider, consumers can streamline their bills and unlock potential savings.

How does bundling work?

Rather than dealing with multiple providers, each with their own contracts, price increases, and customer service teams, bundling allows customers to manage everything in one place. With UW, the more services you bundle, the more you can save—while also benefiting from a single, itemised bill and award-winning customer service.

There are additional perks too, such as up to £400 towards early exit fees for switching and a 30-day money-back guarantee, which provides reassurance for those hesitant to make a change.

Key benefits of a bundled service approach

Why now might be the right time to switch

With energy prices increasing and household costs rising across the board, bundling services could offer a way to take control of spending. Since 2021, over 343,000 new customers have joined UW, with £30 million saved on energy bills alone in the past year. Additionally, customers using the UW Cashback Card have collectively saved £8 million.

UW also provides a price pledge, offering new customers double the difference back if they don’t save money in their first year—making it a risk-free way to see if bundling works for you.

To find out more about switching to UW, click here.

Is bundling the right choice?

For those looking for convenience, simplified billing, and potential savings, bundling essential services under one provider could be an effective solution. As with any financial decision, it’s worth comparing costs and assessing individual household needs before making the switch. If switching to UW, please note conditions apply; please see full terms & conditions here.

Other ways to cut household costs

While bundling with UW is one way to save, there are other options available for reducing household bills. Comparison sites like Uswitch, Compare the Market, and MoneySuperMarket allow consumers to shop around for the best deals on energy, broadband, and insurance. Some energy providers, such as Octopus Energy and Ovo Energy, offer incentives for customers switching to greener tariffs. Meanwhile, mobile networks like Giffgaff and Smarty provide flexible, low-cost plans that might suit those looking to cut back on phone expenses. Exploring loyalty rewards, cashback credit cards, and government energy-saving grants can also help lower household spending.