The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 3.5% over the last year. The average High Peak house price in November was £270,811, Land Registry figures show – a 0.7% increase on October.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices decreased 0.8%, and High Peak was above the 0.8% drop for the UK as a whole. Over the last year, the average sale price of property in High Peak rose by £9,100 – putting the area fourth among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The highest annual growth in the region was in North East Derbyshire, where property prices increased on average by 8%, to £257,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Ashfield lost 7.5% of their value, giving an average price of £182,000.

First-time buyers in High Peak spent an average of £220,300 on their property – £6,900 more than a year ago, and £61,300 more than in November 2018. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £312,300 on average in November – 41.8% more than first-time buyers.

Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in High Peak in November – they increased 1.3%, to £150,117 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 2%. Among other types of property – Detached: up 0.8% monthly; up 4.4% annually; £469,495 average; Semi-detached: up 0.7% monthly; up 4.4% annually; £293,042 average; Terraced: up 0.6% monthly; up 2.8% annually; £215,779 average

Buyers paid 11.2% more than the average price in the East Midlands (£244,000) in November for a property in High Peak. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.

