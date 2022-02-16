Historic Edale parsonage could be perfect project for family home

The five-bedroom Old Parsonage in Grindsbrook Booth, Edale, is available for offers in the region of £999,950 – illustrating the prestige which comes with this 17th-century, grade-II listed family home.

The charming property is one of the most desirable houses in the village, built of local gritstone and with a stone slate roof. It is flanked by manicured lawns, dry stone walls and a tumbling stream, and ringed by rolling hills with Kinder Scout forming a dramatic backdrop.

It is up for sale after 65 years of ownership by one family, and has scope for modernisation, but the potential is immediately obvious.

With a thriving school, shop, café and two pubs on the doorstep, and 40-minute rail links to Sheffield and Manchester, the house could be the perfect base for a new life in the countryside, or owners excited by heritage renovation projects.

The property is being marketed by Saxton Mee in Hathersage. For more details, call 01433 411000 or visit https://bit.ly/3JsABZQ.

