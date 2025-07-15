Historic Derbyshire mansion goes up for auction with £1.75m guide price

With 25 bedrooms, three self-contained flats and set in 34 acres of grounds, the property will feature among some 225 other listings in the next online live-streamed auction to be held by SDL Property Auctions on 31 July.

Cromford Court, formerly known as Woodbank, was built in 1907 as the home of the works manager at nearby Masson Mills, now part of the Derwent Valley Mills UNESCO World Heritage Site. The house features a host of original architectural details, including prominent chimney stacks. Over the years, it has served multiple purposes, reflecting its rich social heritage.

From the 1930s, it was renamed Cromford Court and operated as a guesthouse, as well as hosting around 100 children from Vienna in 1948 as part of a post-war rehabilitation initiative. In 1978, it was converted into a residential missionary training centre, with an annexe added for student accommodation, until 1999 when it once again became a private residence and later Airbnb accommodation, generating a gross annual income of around £400,000. Planning permission was granted in 2018 to convert it into a hotel, although this has since lapsed.

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and partner at SDL Property Auctions said: “Cromford Court is a remarkable property set in one of Derbyshire’s most beautiful locations. The surrounding area is packed with attractions – from the Heights of Abraham, Gulliver’s Kingdom and Masson Mills to the beautiful Peak District National Park right on the doorstep – making it a really exceptional place to live, visit or to invest.

He added: “The property could be transformed into a stunning main residence or developed into a hotel, holiday let complex, or multiple flats, subject to planning. Given its rich history, prime location and huge potential, we anticipate strong interest from a wide range of buyers at the upcoming auction.”

The Derbyshire Dales village of Matlock Bath is a popular tourist destination, close to the Peak District and within easy reach of Derby, Sheffield, and Nottingham.

For more information about Cromford Court, or to register to bid remotely online, on the phone or by proxy, go to sdlauctions.co.uk.

