High Peak's property hotspots revealed

New figures have revealed the most and least expensive neighbourhoods to buy a home in the High Peak.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Jul 2023, 08:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 08:29 BST

The UK property market has had a turbulent few years – with a boom in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, followed by a slowdown amid rising interest rates and inflation. New figures from the Office for National Statistics show where properties are likely to set you back the most in High Peak, and where you could snap up a bargain.

The Hope Valley neighbourhood was High Peak's priciest, with a median value of £360,000 among the 31 sales in the area last calendar year. The next most expensive was the Temple area, where a house could set you back £357,500, and Simmondley, which had a median price of £345,000 in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Gamesley neighbourhood saw the lowest house prices, with buyers paying an average of £125,000 across seveb sales last year. This was followed by Stone Bench and Tintwistle, where buyers spent £165,500 and £172,250 respectively.

Across the country, property sales have slowed significantly in the past year. Richard Donnell, executive director of research at the property search website Zoopla, said: "The increase in mortgage rates is having a bigger impact on the number of sales rather than house prices so far."

Recent research by the company suggests sellers are shaving off more than 5% of the original asking price to achieve a sale.

"There are big regional variations with market activity holding up better in Scotland, the North East and London while sales have increased more slowly in England regions across the south of England.

"House prices are starting to post small falls in higher value markets where average values are over £400,000 – in more affordable markets prices are still rising year on year, albeit at much slower rates than a year ago," he added.

There were 700,000 sales across England and Wales in the year to December 2021 – down from a recent peak of more than 1.1 million in the year to September 2021.

In High Peak, the average house cost £241,495 in 2022 – up from £220,000 a year before. The number of properties sold dropped, from 1,824 in 2021 to 1,187 last year.

