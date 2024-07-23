Watch more of our videos on Shots!

House prices leapt by 5.3% in High Peak in May, new figures show.

The significant rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 6.8% over the last year. The average High Peak house price in May was £266,222. Land Registry figures show a 5.3% increase on April.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 1%, and High Peak was above the 1.2% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in High Peak rose by £17,000 – putting the area third among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in North East Derbyshire, where property prices increased on average by 11.2%, to £240,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Rutland lost 4.1% of their value, giving an average price of £354,000.

First-time buyers in High Peak spent an average of £218,000 on their property – £14,000 more than a year ago, and £58,000 more than in May 2019.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £305,000 on average in May – 40.1% more than first-time buyers.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in High Peak in May – they increased 5.5%, to £451,141 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 7.4%.

Among other types of property, the changes were: Semi-detached: up 5.3% monthly; up 7.8% annually; £287,016 average. Terraced: up 5% monthly; up 6.3% annually; £213,277 average

Flats: up 5.4% monthly; up 4.7% annually; £153,827 average

Buyers paid 8.4% more than the average price in the East Midlands (£246,000) in May for a property in High Peak. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.