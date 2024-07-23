High Peak house prices leap 5.3% - latest figures show

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 12:21 BST
House prices leapt by 5.3% in High Peak in May, new figures show.

The significant rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 6.8% over the last year. The average High Peak house price in May was £266,222. Land Registry figures show a 5.3% increase on April.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 1%, and High Peak was above the 1.2% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in High Peak rose by £17,000 – putting the area third among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

House prices leapt by 5.3% in High Peak in May, new figures show.

The highest annual growth in the region was in North East Derbyshire, where property prices increased on average by 11.2%, to £240,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Rutland lost 4.1% of their value, giving an average price of £354,000.

First-time buyers in High Peak spent an average of £218,000 on their property – £14,000 more than a year ago, and £58,000 more than in May 2019.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £305,000 on average in May – 40.1% more than first-time buyers.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in High Peak in May – they increased 5.5%, to £451,141 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 7.4%.

Among other types of property, the changes were: Semi-detached: up 5.3% monthly; up 7.8% annually; £287,016 average. Terraced: up 5% monthly; up 6.3% annually; £213,277 average

Flats: up 5.4% monthly; up 4.7% annually; £153,827 average

Buyers paid 8.4% more than the average price in the East Midlands (£246,000) in May for a property in High Peak. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £354,000 on average, and 1.3 times the price as in High Peak. Rutland properties cost twice the price as homes in Bolsover (£178,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

