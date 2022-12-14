But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 11.8% over the last year.

The average High Peak house price in October was £259,759, Land Registry figures show – a 0.1% decrease on September.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the East Midlands, where prices remained static, and High Peak was lower than the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in High Peak rose by £28,000 – putting the area 27th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in North West Leicestershire, where property prices increased on average by 18.3%, to £284,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Rutland gained 7.1% in value, giving an average price of £375,000.

Average UK house prices increased by 12.6% in the year to October, accelerating from 9.9% in September.

The increase in the annual percentage change was partly caused by a sharp fall in average house prices in October 2021, following changes to stamp duty.

The average UK house price was £296,400 in October, which was £33,000 higher than a year earlier.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “Despite today’s figures, double-digit UK house price growth is now a thing of the past.