House prices dropped slightly, by 0.6%, in High Peak in August, new figures show – but the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 1.5% over the last year.

The average High Peak house price in August was £260,552, Land Registry figures show – a 0.6% decrease on July.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 0.6%, and High Peak was lower than the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in High Peak rose by £3,900 – putting the area 19th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First-time buyers in High Peak spent an average of £211,900 on their property – £2,400 more than a year ago, and £52,100 more than in August 2018. Photo: RADAR

The highest annual growth in the region was in Rutland, where property prices increased on average by 13.3%, to £430,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in South Holland lost 4.8% of their value, giving an average price of £232,000.

First-time buyers in High Peak spent an average of £211,900 on their property – £2,400 more than a year ago, and £52,100 more than in August 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £300,600 on average in August – 41.9% more than first-time buyers.

Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices in High Peak in August – they dropped 1.3% in price, to £145,842 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 0.3%.

Among other types of property the figures show – Detached: down 0.6% monthly; up 2.6% annually; £450,224 average; Semi-detached: down 0.4% monthly; up 2.2% annually; £281,093 average and Terraced: down 0.6% monthly; up 0.6% annually; £207,617 average

Buyers paid 3.9% more than the average price in the East Midlands (£251,000) in August for a property in High Peak. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £291,000.