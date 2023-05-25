News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

High Peak house prices buck the trend and see increase in latest figures

House prices increased by 1.8% in High Peak in March, new figures show, bucking both the regional and national trend.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 25th May 2023, 10:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:51 BST

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 7.8% over the last year. The average High Peak house price in March was £263,340, Land Registry figures show – a 1.8% increase on February.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices decreased 1.2%, and High Peak was above the 1.2% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in High Peak rose by £19,000 – putting the area 14th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The average High Peak house price in March was £263,340, Land Registry figures show – a 1.8% increase on February.The average High Peak house price in March was £263,340, Land Registry figures show – a 1.8% increase on February.
The average High Peak house price in March was £263,340, Land Registry figures show – a 1.8% increase on February.
Most Popular

First-time buyers in High Peak spent an average of £214,000 on their property – £15,000 more than a year ago, and £62,000 more than in March 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £304,000 on average in March – which is 42% more than first-time buyers.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in High Peak in March – they increased by 2.4%, to £457,774 on average. Over the last year, prices for tthese types of proerptoes rose by 8.6%.

Among other types of property, the changes were: Semi-detached: up 2% monthly; up 8.5% annually; £284,176 average; Terraced: up 1.3% monthly; up 7.4% annually; £208,905 average; Flats: up 1.7% monthly; up 5.8% annually; £147,970 average

How do property prices in High Peak compare?

Buyers paid 7% more than the average price in the East Midlands (£246,000) in March for a property in High Peak. Across the East Midlands, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost £285,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £373,000 on average, and 1.4 times as much as more than in High Peak. Rutland properties cost 2.1 times as much as homes in Bolsover (£179,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Related topics:High PeakEast Midlands