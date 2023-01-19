The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 11.2% over the last year. The average High Peak house price in November was £262,103, Land Registry figures show – a 1.1% increase on October.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 0.2%, and High Peak was above the 0.3% drop for the UK as a whole.

Advertisement

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in High Peak rose by £26,000 – putting the area 22nd among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 11.2% over the last year.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Mansfield, where property prices increased on average by 17.7%, to £190,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Rutland gained 6.9% in value, giving an average price of £373,000.

Advertisement

The average UK house price edged down to £295,000 in November 2022, from the previous month's record high of £296,000. Property prices increased by 10.3% in the year to November, slowing from 12.4% in October.

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, which represents estate agents, said: "In November, our agents reported a market that was on the cusp of seeing purchasing power handed back to buyers which was a trend we hadn’t seen in months."

Advertisement

And Roger Evans, director of home finance distribution at Gatehouse Bank, said: “The property market is slowly becoming more favourable for buyers in some areas as rates stabilise a little following the turbulence of 2022.”

First-time buyers in High Peak spent an average of £214,000 on their property – £22,000 more than a year ago, and £61,000 more than in November 2017.

Advertisement

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £302,000 on average in November – 41.2% more than first-time buyers.