Estate agents marketing this detached bungalow have called it a hidden gem.

The property sits in an elevated position on Back Lane, Castleton, with views up towards Mam Tor and Winnats Pass.

Making its debut on the market with a price tag of £750,000, the individually designed bungalow known as Winnats View was built in the 1990s in the grounds of The Lodge.

There are two double bedrooms, a generous lounge, a spacious kitchen diner and utility room and a separate office/study.

The vendors have had drawings completed for a loft conversion to add more bedrooms and bathrooms. No planning permissions have been sought or promised for this.

Estate agent Gascoigne Halman says: “Surrounded by well manicured and maintained gardens, benefiting from a large garage, various other outbuildings, and backing on to open countryside to the rear the property provides a peaceful and tranquil setting whilst remaining convenient for the local amenities.”

The property is listed for sale on Zoopla. For further details call 01298 437449.

1 . Elevated site Winnats View sits in the heart of the pretty Peak District village of Castleton. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen diner This spacious room contains a new dual fuel gas and electric range cooker and is fitted with an extensive range of solid wood wall and base storage cupboards. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Lounge The spacious lounge has window seats offering views up to Mam Tor. There is a gas fire. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales