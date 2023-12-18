News you can trust since 1852
'Hidden gem' in beautiful Peak District village on the property market for the first time

Estate agents marketing this detached bungalow have called it a hidden gem.
By Gay Bolton
Published 18th Dec 2023, 10:54 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 10:55 GMT

The property sits in an elevated position on Back Lane, Castleton, with views up towards Mam Tor and Winnats Pass.

Making its debut on the market with a price tag of £750,000, the individually designed bungalow known as Winnats View was built in the 1990s in the grounds of The Lodge.

There are two double bedrooms, a generous lounge, a spacious kitchen diner and utility room and a separate office/study.

The vendors have had drawings completed for a loft conversion to add more bedrooms and bathrooms. No planning permissions have been sought or promised for this.

Estate agent Gascoigne Halman says: “Surrounded by well manicured and maintained gardens, benefiting from a large garage, various other outbuildings, and backing on to open countryside to the rear the property provides a peaceful and tranquil setting whilst remaining convenient for the local amenities.”

The property is listed for sale on Zoopla. For further details call 01298 437449.

1. Elevated site

Winnats View sits in the heart of the pretty Peak District village of Castleton. Photo: Zoopla

2. Kitchen diner

This spacious room contains a new dual fuel gas and electric range cooker and is fitted with an extensive range of solid wood wall and base storage cupboards. Photo: Zoopla

3. Lounge

The spacious lounge has window seats offering views up to Mam Tor. There is a gas fire. Photo: Zoopla

4. Bedroom

Fitted furniture in this double bedroom which has views over the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla

