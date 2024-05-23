Here are the High Peak gardens opening their gates for charity this summer with the National Garden Scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If the Chelsea Flower Show has got you in the green fingered mood there are several gardens across the High Peak showcasing their blooms and raising money for charity.

The National Garden Scheme has teamed up with lots of High Peak gardeners this summer to bring people a true variety of landscapes, flowers and greenhouses.

Tracy Reid publicity and social Media for National Garden Scheme in Derbyshire, said: “If you are a keen gardener or garden visitor you may have seen the Gold Medal Winning National Garden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scheme garden by Tom Stuart Smith on the coverage of Chelsea Flower Show.

The Nightingale Centre's beautiful garden. Photo contributed

“If this has inspired you to visit some real gardens open for the scheme here are some local gardens to visit.”

The Smithy in Buxton town centre will be open on Sunday June, 9 and Saturday and Sunday June, 15 and 16 from 10.30am until 5pm.

Tracy said: “It is a small oasis of calm in the town centre packs a lot into a smaller space and includes a wildlife pond, raised vegetable beds and greenhouse.2

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday June, 16 the beautiful gardens of Ashen Clough, Chinley will be open from 11am to 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Mills School will be taking part in the National Garden Scheme this summer. Photo contributed

Tracy said: “This garden includes a formal kitchen garden including a greenhouse as well as beautiful borders, rhododendrons and azaleas.

“You can enjoy a traditional tea and cake, prosecco or perhaps a craft beer from the onsite

microbrewery while taking in the views of Cracken Edge.”

Marlborough Cottage in Buxton will open its garden gates for the National Garden Scheme for this first time on Saturday and Sunday July, 6 and 7 from 10.30am until 4.30pm each day. Tracy this is a ‘delightful Victorian Gardeners cottage’, surrounded by mature trees is a haven for wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marlborough Cottage is part of the National Garden Scheme's summer line up. Photo contributed

The garden includes a small wildlife pond, wildflowers, vegetable beds and greenhouse. Refreshments including home made cakes.

New Mills School gardens will be open on Saturday and Sunday July, 13 and 14 between 2pm until 5pm each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy said: “The school entered and won the School Garden Category at RHS Tatton Show in 2019, and maintains beautiful gardens and borders around the school.”

Looking forward to August, the gardens at The Nightingale Centre, Great Hucklow will be open on Saturday August, 31 and Sunday September, 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Smithy in Buxton town centre is an oasis in the calm. Photo contributed

The 1.5 acre garden includes borders, living willow structures and vegetable plots.

There will be pre-bookable activities for children so something for all the family.

The National Garden Scheme has been going since the late 1920s and now thousands of gardens across the UK open their gates to visitors in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is an entrance fee for the gardens and all the money raised goes to support cancer and hospice charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year the National Garden Scheme raised more than £3.4m which was split between the core beneficiaries of Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.