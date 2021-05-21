Grade II Listed Peak District hall used as wedding venue and family home on market for £2,750,000

Cressbrook Hall is set in 15.56 acres of gardens, park and ancient woodland and as well as the main house, also has two separate cottages for accommodation.

The property, which is being marketed by Caudwell and Co, is approached by either the front or rear driveway leading to an area of parking for several vehicles.

The ground floor features a drawing room and sitting room, both with spectacular views over the garden and down the valley.

The kitchen features a range of units and a four oven oil fired Aga, with two archways leading to the breakfast room, which is the architecturally recognised Orangery restored in 2001 with two double French doors opening onto the gardens.

On the first floor, two good bedroom suites overlook the gardens, one with an en suite shower room and the other with a recently fitted bath/shower room.

There is also a bedroom and bathroom suite, and a further family suite comprising two bedrooms and a bath/shower room.

The inner landing leads to a small eighth bedroom with adjacent cloakroom as well as the function room.

The second floor features a large double bedroom with en suite bathroom, further double bedroom and en suite bathroom, three large storage areas and tank room.

On the lower ground floor is an extensive and flexible area extending to approx. 2,800 square feet with rooms including; workshop, laundry room, utility room, three WC’s, nine further rooms, bathroom, pellet store and boiler room with wood pellet boiler.

Garden Cottage features three bedrooms, a shower room, shower/wet room, kitchen/living room while Hall Cottage comprises sitting/dining room with open plan kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside the property is a gravel driveway with parking for a large number of cars, formal gardens with stone balustrade and spectacular views over the valley, and a further large lawned area ideal for football/sports and play area.

1. Cressbrook Hall The terrace and views Photo: Caudwell and Co Buy photo

2. Cressbrook Hall The dining room Photo: Caudwell and Co Buy photo

3. Cressbrook Hall The property is set in 15.56 acres of gardens, park and ancient woodland Photo: Caudwell and Co Buy photo

4. Cressbrook Hall The rear elevation of the property Photo: Caudwell and Co Buy photo