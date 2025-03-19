Garage gains: Derbyshire homebuilder reveals shifting trends

By Mark Sheppard
Contributor
Published 19th Mar 2025, 15:17 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 15:20 BST

Barratt Homes has let its employees have their say in a survey showing the changing dynamic of uses for a garage in a property.

A range of properties at the Midshires Meadow development in Whaley Bridge have garages, and the housebuilder is highlighting the versatility of its homes using a survey conducted by its employees.

As noted by The Garage Door Centre, only 40% of drivers regularly park their vehicles in their garage, with more homeowners opting for alternative uses to keep up with modern trends.

Having surveyed 50 of its employees, Barratt Homes identified that 70% had a garage in their home, but over a third (38%) didn’t use it to keep their vehicle.

An external view of the Hale and Tamerton show homes at Barratt Homes' Midshires MeadowAn external view of the Hale and Tamerton show homes at Barratt Homes' Midshires Meadow
The main use of a garage turned out to be additional storage space, whilst other uses included a home office, a bar for entertaining guests, and a gym space.

If the respondents were given an unlimited budget, the most desirable uses for a garage included a games room, a garden room, a workshop, a utility space, and a bar.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Garages are not always used for their traditional purpose by modern home buyers, and our survey has shown how flexible they can be.

“Whether it’s a gym, a workspace or a bar, there are many ways to effectively utilise a garage and our properties at Midshires Meadow give property seekers a range of opportunities to explore.”

A street scene featuring properties with garages at Midshires MeadowA street scene featuring properties with garages at Midshires Meadow
Among the properties at Midshires Meadow, the four bedroom Hale, Tamerton, Haltwhistle and Hertford style homes all come with garages for would-be buyers to achieve their dream set-up.

Located on Dowry Lane, Midshires Meadow is set in the flourishing community being built in Whaley Bridge. With a range of four and five bedroom properties available from £463,000, the development is surrounded by idyllic countryside views and a plenty of green space, which makes for a very healthy living environment.

For more information, contact the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website.

