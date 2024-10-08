Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed the highest earning areas across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

The average annual household income in Derbyshire’s wealthiest neighbourhood is £53,600 – whereas the lowest figure across the county is £29,900.

The figures were published by the ONS in October 2023 and cover the financial year ending in 2020.

Below are the 22 wealthiest areas across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – Derby and South Derbyshire were not included in this list. Are there any places featured in this ranking that surprised you?

1 . Derbyshire's wealthiest areas These are some of the richest places across the county.

2 . Duffield, Quarndon & Kirk Langley Duffield, Quarndon & Kirk Langley are the richest parts of Derbyshire - with an average annual household income of £53,600.

3 . Dinting, Simmondley and Charlesworth These High Peak villages are second on the list, with an average annual household income of £52,200.