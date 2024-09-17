Derbyshire housebuilder sings virtues of Whaley Bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whaley Bridge is proving to be hot property thanks to Barratt Homes’ development of Midshires Meadow, as new home buyers look to flock to green open spaces.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development, located on Dowry Lane, is surrounded by spectacular views of the high peak. As serene and surrounded by nature as it is, the established community remains well-connected to key transport links.

The area, recognised as the ‘Gateway to the Goyt Valley’, is perfectly situated at the head of the Peak Forest Canal. The valley, located only a short drive away, is the ideal location for long walks and exploring the great outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The town’s aquatic heritage is celebrated in June at the ‘Whaley Water Weekend’, but residents can partake in water-based activities throughout the year at the Toddbrook Reservoir, within walking distance. Fishing, sailing and canoeing are all available to enjoy at the leisure facility.

BM - An external view of the Hale and Tamerton show homes at Barratt Homes' Midshire Meadow

One property that is calling out to interested families is the Haltwhistle, which provides room to grow for potential purchasers.

A bright and spacious four bedroom home that provides space for the entire family, the home showcases a glazed walk-in bay leading to the rear garden, which brings lots of light into the open-plan kitchen with a family and dining area.

The ground floor has a spacious lounge, utility and integral garage. Upstairs are four double bedrooms, the main bedroom with an en suite and the family bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plot 105’s Haltwhistle, is available with the Part Exchange scheme, where Barratt Homes will take care of the sale of a customer’s existing property. Providing a guaranteed buyer for a house, the scheme helps home buyers avoid the hassle of the property chain.

BM - Photography of the Midshires Meadow and the local Whaley Bridge area

Alan Watt, Sales Director of Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Whaley Bridge has been a fantastic place for us to provide high-quality properties for Derbyshire house hunters, and our development is now over 90% sold out.

“Midshires Meadow has attracted people who want to experience the majesty of the county’s countryside and secure a taste of modern living.”

“Anyone who wants to explore the development and the homes available is encouraged to act quickly before we’re sold out.”