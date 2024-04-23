Derbyshire homebuilder celebrates success as Buxton development sells out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The completion brings a close to the housebuilder’s time at the development on Burlow Road. With all properties sold, the developer has provided a flourishing community for a range of homebuyers in the sought-after neighbourhood.

Alan Watt, Head of Sales at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Heathfield Nook has been a fantastic development and the homes sold out as quickly as anticipated given the appeal of the location and the variety of homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The development has become a well-established community and will continue to thrive as the final residents move in. We’d like to advise anyone that missed out on a property at Heathfield Nook to view our neighbouring developments to discover how we can assist with a move to a new home.”

003 BM - A typical Street Scene at Barratt Homes' Heathfield Nook in Buxton

Since launching its development, Barratt Homes has well-integrated itself into the local community through many endeavours, including a donation to Connex Community Support, organising a storytelling session at Fairfield Endowed Junior School as part of World Book Day, and a donation of chocolates to the volunteers at Buxton Vaccination Hub during the pandemic.

Now all homes have been sold at Heathfield Nook, Barratt Homes is inviting keen house hunters to visit its Midshires Meadow development in Whaley Bridge.

Located on Dowry Lane, Midshires Meadow offers a range of three and four bedroom properties and is surrounded by idyllic countryside views with plenty of green space, which makes for a very healthy living environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad