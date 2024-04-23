Derbyshire homebuilder celebrates success as Buxton development sells out
The completion brings a close to the housebuilder’s time at the development on Burlow Road. With all properties sold, the developer has provided a flourishing community for a range of homebuyers in the sought-after neighbourhood.
Alan Watt, Head of Sales at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Heathfield Nook has been a fantastic development and the homes sold out as quickly as anticipated given the appeal of the location and the variety of homes.
“The development has become a well-established community and will continue to thrive as the final residents move in. We’d like to advise anyone that missed out on a property at Heathfield Nook to view our neighbouring developments to discover how we can assist with a move to a new home.”
Since launching its development, Barratt Homes has well-integrated itself into the local community through many endeavours, including a donation to Connex Community Support, organising a storytelling session at Fairfield Endowed Junior School as part of World Book Day, and a donation of chocolates to the volunteers at Buxton Vaccination Hub during the pandemic.
Now all homes have been sold at Heathfield Nook, Barratt Homes is inviting keen house hunters to visit its Midshires Meadow development in Whaley Bridge.
Located on Dowry Lane, Midshires Meadow offers a range of three and four bedroom properties and is surrounded by idyllic countryside views with plenty of green space, which makes for a very healthy living environment.
With accessible walks in the form of Hillbridge and Park Wood, Goyt Valley and Mousley Bottom Local Nature Reserve, as well as 5.2 acres of public open space on the development itself, new residents will have plenty of natural walks and greenery to enjoy.For further information on the properties available, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Derbyshire.