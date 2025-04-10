Derbyshire home seekers with first chance to view five-star Shared Ownership homes this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home seekers in Derbyshire will get a sneak peek into the first affordable homes at a Shared Ownership development in the county this weekend, courtesy of a leading housing association.

Platform Home Ownership is welcoming prospective buyers to view its high-quality Shirebrook development, with guests able to view the high-quality homes including the first show home, built by esteemed developer Vistry.

The event at the Shirebrook development, at the southern tip of the village, is producing 63 homes in collaboration with the five-star new homes provider, just off Wildflower Drive.

Between 11.00am and 2.00pm, guests will be able to tour the homes, tuck into complimentary coffee and festive bakes, and seek advice from the Platform sales team and expert mortgage advisers who will be on hand to help with any queries about the available homes, Shared Ownership, the local area and many more topics.

Platform has supported a number of buyers in their journey towards home ownership across the Midlands

The energy-efficient three- and four-bedroom homes sit next to the Derbyshire-Nottinghamshire border, and come in semi-detached styles, surrounded by green spaces, with Bolsover, Chesterfield and Mansfield all within a short distance.

Shared Ownership allows for a more affordable and accessible route onto the property ladder, with buyers able to purchase a share between 10% and 75% of their home, paying rent on the remainder, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

The homes at Shirebrook have been designed and built with modern living in mind, with space, versatility and contemporary fittings and fixings all playing a key part.

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing a 179% increase in sales through at this stage of the 2024/25 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Natalie Bryant, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming guests from the area and beyond, to learn more about Shared Ownership and the range of housing solutions available in Shirebrook.

“We love opening our developments to those looking for an accessible route towards home ownership, as they are the product of an immense amount of hard work, collaboration and expertise from a wealth of different individuals and businesses. It is always great to hear people leave saying they have set foot in their dream home.

“Shared Ownership has become a more viable method of getting onto the property ladder, and with lifestyle trends becoming more rural, we don’t expect these homes to be on the market for too long, so I urge anybody interested to come along and speak to our friendly sales team to avoid missing out.”

Residents of Shirebrook can enjoy a blend of modern conveniences and traditional charm. The area offers excellent local amenities including independent retailers, a diverse range of dining options, cosy pubs, and high-street shopping.

Families can benefit from access to quality educational institutions, recreational facilities, and well-maintained green spaces.

Excellent transport links connect Shirebrook with nearby Mansfield and providing easy access to larger urban centres like Nottingham, Derby, and beyond, making it an ideal location for commuters and those seeking a balanced lifestyle.

Prices start from £76,000 for a shared ownership home.* For further details on Shirebrook and this weekend’s event, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/shirebrook, or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.