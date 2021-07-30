Chance to own historic Buxton town centre building and former pub

The Spring Gardens property was once the White Lion public house and has most recently been used by small businesses and known as The Artisan Quarter.

Available as a whole freehold unit, the property currently has planning consent for 13 residential units comprising apartments and town houses.

On the market with Key Online Sales, the building dates back to around 1650 with extensions being added between 1700 and 185.

Garages, a courtyard and parking on Holker Road form part of the plot.

Grant funding of £200,000 is available from English Heritage under the Buxton Heritage Action Zone for 50 per cent of the cost of all exterior works to the building, Key Online Sales said. In addition, a grant for 75 per cent of the cost architects fees is available.

