Retirees across Buxton joined local homeowners at McCarthy Stone’sDevonshire PlaceRetirement Living PLUS development to celebrate the warm weather.

Guests sipped Pimms, enjoyed a summer buffet of Caribbean flavours prepared by the on-site chef and danced along with the live performance from The Steel Drum Band in the beautiful, communal lounge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joanne Spencer, Area Sales Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “Devonshire Place is a community of friends, and it was a pleasure to welcome locals from across Buxton to experience this first hand.

McCarthy Stone Homeowners loving life. Photo: McCann

“Seeing everyone come together to celebrate the Summer was a great reflection of what we’re all about here at McCarthy Stone. We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who joined us and made the day even more special.”

Devonshire PlaceRetirement Living PLUS development has been designed exclusively for an independent lifestyle for the over 70s. A range of occupancy options are available at Devonshire Place to make retiring in style more accessible, including the Shared Ownership scheme in conjunction with Homes England. Prices at the development currently start from £165,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and from £225,000 for a two-bedroom*.