Be charmed by beautiful £380,000 Peak District cottage in a quiet part of town
A charming cottage in a quiet part of Bakewell offers fantastic views from its elevated position and is close to shops, cafes, restaurants and leisure facilities.
The two-bedroom property on Cunningham Place is up for sale for £380,000. Estate agent Bagshaws Residential says that the cottage is “ideally suited as a main home or holiday cottage and has been previously utilised as a rental property by the present owners.”
Accommodation includes a sitting room with exposed ceiling beams and a log burner, dining kitchen, bedrooms and family bathroom.
Externally there is a small garden to the side and at the front there is a cottage style garden.
Listed on the Zoopla website, the property is beautifully presented with neutral decor throughout and is freehold. For more details, call 01629 347246.