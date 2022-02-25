Bask in spectacular views of the Hope Valley from this six-bedroom family house with games room, gymnasium and five bathrooms

River View on Tedgness Road, Grindleford is set within approximately two acres of land and has a landscaped rear garden with seating terraces which link the living areas to the outdoors and a hot tub/swim spa.

The property website Zoopla states: “River View offers versatile family living over two floors, which has been extended by the current vendors.”

A contemporary open-plan living kitchen, extensive master bedroom suite on the ground floor, games room, gymnasium and five bathrooms are contained within the house.

Triple garaging and ample parking space provide plenty of room for vehicles owned by the home’s owners and their guests.

The property is currently in the pre-planning application stage with Peak Park for a uniquely designed 12-13,000 sq ft contemporary residence. Further information can be provided on request.

Blenheim Property Estates are the agents for River View and the price of the property will be provided on application. Call 0114 4469440 for more details.

1. Entrance hall Natural light floods into the entrance hall where there are decorative ceiling roses and oak doors opening to the living kitchen, cloakroom/wc and inner hallway. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Dining kitchen The dining kitchen has fitted base/wall and drawer units incorporating granite work surfaces, upstands and 1.5 bowl sink. A central island has a preparation sink and provides additional storage. Appliances include a six-ring gas hob with extractor hood above, two combination ovens (one with steam function) and additional compact combination oven. A microwave, two dishwashers and a wine cooler are all integrated. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Lounge Take in the stunning views of the Hope Valley while you unwind by the dual aspect log effect gas fire. Double doors open to the rear seating terrace where you admire the scenery when the weather is fine. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Gymnasium This room could be turned into an additional reception room. There's a concealed kitchen with sink, fridge, dishwasher and oven/hob. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales