Architects open doors to Buxton town centre oasis for National Garden Scheme

The garden at the Smithy, just down from Scriveners Bookshop on Church Street, was designed by its owners Kate and Roddie MacLean to demonstrate how to use small outdoor space in a way which appears both full of life and a calm sanctuary from the hubbub just a few metres away.

Thought to be one of the smallest gardens open for the NGS, it will be open on Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, from 11am to 5pm, and entry costs £3.50 for adults, free for accompanied children, with proceeds going to selected nursing charities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kate, who has been working to perfect the garden for more than a decade, said: “Many visitors comment about how we've optimised the use of the space without appearing to cram it all in.”

The Smithy garden, on Church Street in Buxton, will be open to visitors June 10-11.

The garden space, nestled behind the Church of St Anne, was originally occupied by four small terraced houses, the stone walls of which are now used as features in the space.

Visitors can also expect pretty colour-themed borders around a circular lawn with dappled tree cover, a wildlife pond, octagonal greenhouse, raised vegetable beds and several different seating areas for eating outdoors.

Advertisement

For more details and tickets, see findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/35991/the_smithy .Tickets will also be sold on the door, by cash or card.

Advertisement

Visitors with accessibility considerations are advised that there are steps at the entrance and then throughout the multi-level garden. As Kate and Roddie share their home with cats, visitors are asked not to bring dogs.