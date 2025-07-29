There are some amazing properties around Derbyshire waiting for you to add your unique stamp.
You can search on Zoopla for ‘fixer-upper’ homes, which require a little TLC to unlock their full potential.
Some need only minor modernisation, while in other cases major renovations are required.
We’ve put together a gallery showing some of the most beautiful cottages for sale within Derbyshire that are listed as ‘fixer-uppers’.
Several are in some of the area’s most sought-after villages, nestled in the pretty Peak District countryside, often with charming gardens and spectacular views.
Perhaps your dream home is among them.
1. Old Road, Whaley Bridge - £445,000
This charming home in the pretty town of Whaley Bridge has bundles of potential. There's no shortage of space, with five bedrooms, three reception rooms, two bathrooms and a conservatory. The unique stone double-fronted cottage is handily located for the town's amenities and commuter links, including the railway station. There are also four stone outbuildings, a rear garden and another piece of land across the road with great views. The property requires 'some upgrading and modernisation' but could be a stunning home with a little work. | Gascoigne Halman/Zoopla Photo: Gascoigne Halman/Zoopla
2. Glossop Road, Glossop - £285,000
This two-bedroom detached cottage in popular Glossop enjoys a secluded setting close to the town centre but with the majestic Peak District countryside on your doorstep. There's a pretty garden, a spacious detached garage and 'fantastic potential for improvement and personalisation'. | Home Estate Agents/Zoopla Photo: Home Estate Agents/Zoopla
3. Chapel Lane, Spondon - £100,000
This two-bedroom terraced cottage in the popular village of Spondon, on the outskirts of Derby, is for sale by auction, with a guide price of £100,000. It requires full renovation, but with two reception rooms, a rear garden and a great location, near good schools and local amenities, it has bundles of potential. | Ashley Adams/Zoopla Photo: Ashley Adams/Zoopla
4. Main Street, Birchover - £220,000
This charming stone cottage in the historic Peak District village of Birchover has three bedrooms and a modest garden and outhouse. It has oodles of character but there's plenty of scope for updating. | Fidler Taylor/Zoopla Photo: Fidler Taylor/Zoopla
