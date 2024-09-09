A historic ale house in Whaley Bridge which was built in the 1600s is up for sale for almost £600,000.

A four-bedroom stone cottage in Whaley Lane which is more than 400 years old has been put on the market.

Neighbour and former MP Edwina Currie-Jones, wants to preserve the history and heritage of the property.

She said: “This house is one of the oldest in Whaley Bridge. My home was built in the 1600s and this one is the same I’m told.

“I want the right person to buy this property and keep the history alive as it brings so much to the village.”

Edwina says the woman who used to live there has now passed away and her family live in Edinburgh.

“It's a splendid and unique piece of Peak District heritage," she added.

The four-bedroomed house was originally two cottages and is shown on the 1845 Cheshire Tithe lists as the Swan Inn, an alehouse, which existed for many years throughout the Industrial Revolution.

Edwina said: “And it was run by a landlady, Sally Swan. She must have been quite something - I wish I had known her.”

Before that it may well have housed coal miners, as two old mine shafts are nearby on open land. But it's never been listed, so it could be sold for redevelopment, most likely as a block of luxury flats worried Edwina.

She said: “The cottage is a little run down but it has the potential to be a wonderful family home and I would love to see it restored to its former glory.”

The home on Whaley Lane has been put on the market, with bids required by 14 October.

For more information visit gascoignehalman.co.uk searching for Whaley Lane.