19th century Peak District cottage boasts three bedrooms, large reception rooms and garden

A well presented 1860s detached cottage on a large plot nestling in the heart of the Peak District is on the market for £549,000.

By Gay Bolton
Published 19th May 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 10:21 BST

Greggs Cottage, on Manchester Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith has three bedrooms, a bespoke bathroom and separate shower room, two large reception rooms and a modern dining kitchen.

There are large lawned gardens with a paved patio area and stocked flower beds.

The gated driveway provides parking for four to five cars and leads to a detached tandem garage.

Greggs Cottage is within easy access to the A555 road that enables you to get to Manchester Airport in 30 minutes.

The property is marketed by Yopa. For more details and to arrange a viewing, go to www.yopa.co.uk

Greggs Cottage on Manchester Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith has large lawns to the side of it.

Greggs Cottage on Manchester Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith has large lawns to the side of it. Photo: Yopa

The dining kitchen contains an inset Belfast sink, fitted base units incorporating cupboards and drawers with work surfaces over and matching wall mounted cupboards. There is a gas hob with cooker hood and built-in oven.

2. Dining kitchen

The dining kitchen contains an inset Belfast sink, fitted base units incorporating cupboards and drawers with work surfaces over and matching wall mounted cupboards. There is a gas hob with cooker hood and built-in oven. Photo: Yopa

The lounge has a brick fireplace, heath and mantle and French doors leading to the garden.

3. Lounge

The lounge has a brick fireplace, heath and mantle and French doors leading to the garden. Photo: Yopa

The dining room is adjacent to the lounge and has French doors opening onto the rear garden.

4. Dining room

The dining room is adjacent to the lounge and has French doors opening onto the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla

