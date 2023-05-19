A well presented 1860s detached cottage on a large plot nestling in the heart of the Peak District is on the market for £549,000.

Greggs Cottage, on Manchester Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith has three bedrooms, a bespoke bathroom and separate shower room, two large reception rooms and a modern dining kitchen.

There are large lawned gardens with a paved patio area and stocked flower beds.

The gated driveway provides parking for four to five cars and leads to a detached tandem garage.

Greggs Cottage is within easy access to the A555 road that enables you to get to Manchester Airport in 30 minutes.

The property is marketed by Yopa. For more details and to arrange a viewing, go to www.yopa.co.uk

Greggs Cottage on Manchester Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith has large lawns to the side of it.

The dining kitchen contains an inset Belfast sink, fitted base units incorporating cupboards and drawers with work surfaces over and matching wall mounted cupboards. There is a gas hob with cooker hood and built-in oven.

The lounge has a brick fireplace, heath and mantle and French doors leading to the garden.

The dining room is adjacent to the lounge and has French doors opening onto the rear garden.