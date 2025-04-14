16 of the most desirable places to live across Derbyshire and the Peak District, including Bakewell, Matlock, Baslow, Hathersage, Ashbourne and Ashover – based on house prices, income and life expectancy

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 13:13 BST
These are some of the most desirable areas to live across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

We have compiled a list of some of the best areas to live across Derbyshire and the Peak District – using data to compare annual average household income, average house prices and life expectancy for both men and women.

These towns and villages are among those where residents earn more and live longer than their counterparts across the county – in houses that are more expensive than anywhere else.

The statistics for annual average household income and average house prices were taken from the Office for National Statistics. The most data for average life expectancy in each area was taken from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities.

South Derbyshire and Derby were not included in this list, and these places are not ranked in any particular order.

In Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver, the annual household income is £46,800 and a house costs £536,753 on average. Male life expectancy is 81.3 years and female life expectancy is 85.2 years - both above the national averages of 79.5 and 82.3 years respectively.

Brookside and Walton have an average annual household income of £49,600. A house costs £337,456 on average, and life expectancy sits at 81.6 years for a man and 85.4 years for a woman.

In Matlock South, Cromford and Winster, the average house price is £331,462 and the average annual household income sits at £38,500. Male life expectancy is 79.8 years and female life expectancy is 85.8 years - both above the national average.

