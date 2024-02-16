News you can trust since 1852
10 of the best places to live in Derbyshire and the Peak District, including Hathersage, Belper, Wirksworth, Buxton and Bakewell – according to Muddy Stilettos

If you’re considering relocating to a different part of Derbyshire, or you want to make the move to the Peak District, these are some of the best places to live across the county.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Feb 2024, 13:59 GMT

Muddy Stilettos, an online magazine, has featured Derbyshire as part of its Best 260 Places to Live series. From Buxton to Belper, they have chosen 10 beautiful towns and villages that are a cut above the rest.

READ THIS: Plan your holiday or weekend break across Derbyshire and the Peak District with 66 of the best country pubs, restaurants, hotels and places to stay

Here are the 10 places across Derbyshire and the Peak District that made it onto their list – is there anywhere else you think should have been included?

These are some of the places ranked among the best towns and villages in Derbyshire by Muddy Stilettos.

1. Best places to live

These are some of the places ranked among the best towns and villages in Derbyshire by Muddy Stilettos. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

Wirksworth was recommended by Muddy Stilettos for its independent eateries, beautiful scenery and thriving artistic community.

2. Wirksworth

Wirksworth was recommended by Muddy Stilettos for its independent eateries, beautiful scenery and thriving artistic community. Photo: Photo © Derek Voller (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Hathersage was highlighted as an ideal place to live for keen hikers, cyclists and climbers - with some of the most popular walking routes in the Peak District in close proximity to the village.

3. Hathersage

Hathersage was highlighted as an ideal place to live for keen hikers, cyclists and climbers - with some of the most popular walking routes in the Peak District in close proximity to the village. Photo: jason chadwick

Belper was praised for its great high street and schools - and offers easy access to the Peak District.

4. Belper

Belper was praised for its great high street and schools - and offers easy access to the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

