Work starts on Buxton McDonald’s which will be open by ‘summer 2025’
McDonald’s was granted planning permission for a new restaurant on the site of the former Aldi supermarket in autumn 2023.
Now after activity has started on the land with trees being cut back and the ground cleared the fast food chain has confirmed its intentions to open this summer.
A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We are excited about the opportunity to open a new restaurant in Buxton, bringing significant investment and new jobs to the local area.
“Work has already started on site with a view to opening in summer 2025.”
McDonald's Restaurants Ltd will be constructing a freestanding restaurant with drive-thru facility, car parking, landscaping and associated works, including Customer Order Displays and play frame.
When the plans were approved High Peak Borough Council’s Development Control Committee said opening hours would be restricted to between 6am and midnight, instead of the proposed 24-hour drive through service.
The new eatery will have 377 square metres of internal space, almost 80 seats and a takeaway service with a possible outdoor seating area.
The drive-through lane would be entered along the building’s northern boundary, then run along the eastern boundary next to Charles Street with a wall before extending around the south of the building on Station Road where it will be further screened by the proposed wall.
A High Peak Borough Councillor said during the meeting this is ‘a multi-million-pound investment by a national operator in Buxton and will provide over 62 full-time equivalent jobs for the community’.
The new restaurant has been very divisive with many people sharing worries the scheme is too large and it will have a negative impact on people’s health and the environment, and that it could attract and encourage anti-social behaviour.
While there have also been many who have spoken out in favour of the development.
Speaking in 2023 McDonald’s said: “The proposal represents sustainable development of a prominent brownfield site on the edge of the town centre and conservation area.
“The site represents an appropriate location for a drive-thru restaurant, which will be well placed to offer refreshments to passing customers and those in the surrounding area.”
