Landlord Steve Nagy and staff Jim Frodsham and Ben Gager training to use a defibrillator at the George Hotel pictured in 2012Landlord Steve Nagy and staff Jim Frodsham and Ben Gager training to use a defibrillator at the George Hotel pictured in 2012
Which High Peak pub landlords can you spot in these past and present pictures?

We all love our landlords and landladies but who pulls the perfect pint and who tells the best jokes?
By Lucy Ball
Published 1st Mar 2024, 16:06 GMT

Take a look at these throwback snaps going back more than a decade and remember the good times.

Keith Jackson landlord of the Duke of York at Pomeroy, south of Buxton, digging out after four days without a customer back in 2013

1. Duke of York

Keith Jackson landlord of the Duke of York at Pomeroy, south of Buxton, digging out after four days without a customer back in 2013 Photo: Jason Chadwick

Members of Derbyshire Cave Rescue and Buxton Mountain Rescue Team receive support from Sheila and Steve Price at the Wanted Inn in 2012

2. Wanted Inn

Members of Derbyshire Cave Rescue and Buxton Mountain Rescue Team receive support from Sheila and Steve Price at the Wanted Inn in 2012 Photo: contributed

A fun day at the New Inn in Chapel-en-le-Frith raised money for Buxton Mountain Rescue Team. Landlady Nicola Bremner and Jessica Goldstraw.

3. New Inn

A fun day at the New Inn in Chapel-en-le-Frith raised money for Buxton Mountain Rescue Team. Landlady Nicola Bremner and Jessica Goldstraw. Photo: Brian Eyre

Gill Nagy landlady of the George, Hayfield in 2013

4. The George

Gill Nagy landlady of the George, Hayfield in 2013 Photo: Jason Chadwick

