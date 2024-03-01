Which High Peak pub landlords can you spot in these past and present pictures?

Take a look at these throwback snaps going back more than a decade and remember the good times.
1. Duke of York
Keith Jackson landlord of the Duke of York at Pomeroy, south of Buxton, digging out after four days without a customer back in 2013 Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Wanted Inn
Members of Derbyshire Cave Rescue and Buxton Mountain Rescue Team receive support from Sheila and Steve Price at the Wanted Inn in 2012 Photo: contributed
3. New Inn
A fun day at the New Inn in Chapel-en-le-Frith raised money for Buxton Mountain Rescue Team. Landlady Nicola Bremner and Jessica Goldstraw. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The George
Gill Nagy landlady of the George, Hayfield in 2013 Photo: Jason Chadwick