The George Hotel in Hayfield has new staff who want to bring culture to the hills with live music, karaoke and vinyl nights.

Joss Underwood and Lynds Thomas, who are known to many as The Tent People which hosts pop up events, have taken on The George Hotel in Hayfield from Monday January, 27.

Joss said: “We are both really excited about this and it feels like the next natural progression.

“The Tent People is in its fourth year and we have a good reputation in the area and we want to bring that ethos to The George.”

Joss Underwood and Lynds Thomas from the Tent People taking over the George Hotel, Hayfield. photo Brian Eyre

Joss says in recent years there have been several temporary managers for the pub and hotel but since the autumn Joss and Lynds have been in discussions with Marston’s brewery to take over the venue.

New operator Joss said: “We want to create a safe space which is welcoming for everyone.

“But we also want to bring music and high end acts you would expect in Manchester and become a destination venue.

“There will be karaoke, and following on from the rumour we were renaming the pub the George Michael we are leaning into that will have a Wham themed karaoke night as well as vinyl records and maybe drag acts too.”

Both Joss and Lynds said the Tent People will still be continuing but having a permanent venue will allow events to take place all year round rather than being weather dependent.

Joss said: “I think it’s important for village life for the pub to be under people who have a long term vision.

“We want to create a community hub where people can meet for a drink, have a good time.

“There are lots of great pubs in the area and it’s really good we get to be a part of this going forward and be part of the buzz of the town for Hayfield.”

The pub will be open every day, 12pm to 11pm, for drinks and hot drinks and Joss and Lynds says food is coming soon.

The opening weekend entertainment will kick off on Friday January, 31 at 8pm for the first Hayfield vinyl night.

This will be followed by Wham-e-oke on Saturday night and live music on Sunday February, 2.