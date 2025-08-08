We visited Peak District pub named one of the best across the country by expert – with focus on great beer and new food offering

By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:25 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 12:25 BST
A Peak District pub with a focus on great beer and food has been named one of the best across both Derbyshire and England – and we visited to see what makes the country inn so popular.

The Flying Childers Inn at Stanton in Peak was recently featured in The Daily Telegraph’s guide of the 500 best pubs in England, compiled by their beer writer Will Hawkes.

The Derbyshire Times were invited along to the Peak District pub to hear more about its new food offering and their reputation for great beer – and these photos show what you can expect if you make plans to visit.

Martin and Nicola Hill are the landlords of the Flying Childers Inn at Stanton in Peak, which was named among the country’s best pubs by The Daily Telegraph.

Peak District pub named among the best in Derbyshire and England

Martin said: “We moved here in March from the Bulls Head in Youlgreave. We’d been there for eight years and had built quite a substantial team, along with a good reputation for food.”

Industry experience

Martin said: “We moved up here because it was free of tie - the pub at Youlgreave was a brewery pub and we wanted a bit more freedom with the choice of drinks and a better market to shop in.”

Freedom at their new pub

Martin and Nicola were also frequent visitors to the Flying Childers Inn before taking the pub on themselves. Martin added: “It was a favourite pub of ours to socialise in, we used to like going up there for a drink. It was always a pub with good character and it had a good clientele - and it’s gone quite well really.”

Opportunity to run one of their favourite pubs

Martin and Nicola were also frequent visitors to the Flying Childers Inn before taking the pub on themselves. Martin added: “It was a favourite pub of ours to socialise in, we used to like going up there for a drink. It was always a pub with good character and it had a good clientele - and it’s gone quite well really.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshire TimesEnglandDerbyshire
