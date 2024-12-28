Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new study looked at which coffee shop chain is the cheapest for a hot drink this winter.

The study, conducted by Vouchers4real.co.uk, calculated the average cost of six popular hot drinks at five franchised UK coffee outlets to find which are the cheapest overall for a hot drink this winter.

Greggs is the cheapest coffee shop chain for a hot drink this winter, at an average price of £2.22. They also ranked as the cheapest across all six drinks, especially for the price of a tea - which came to £1.55.

Caffè Nero ranks second, with an average price of £3.85 per hot drink. The cheapest drink at Caffè Nero is also a tea, at a price of £3.10, and an americano comes second at £3.51, with a latte and a cappuccino each costing £4.01.

Pret A Manger placed third, with an average price of £3.88 per hot drink. The price of a tea at Pret A Manger is £3.30, with an americano following in as the second cheapest drink costing £3.60, while a latte costs £4.04.

Following in fourth is Costa, with an average price of £4.05 per hot drink. The cheapest drink at this franchise is also a tea at £3.09, an americano is the second cheapest at £3.70, while a cappuccino costs £4.29.

Rounding out the top five is Starbucks, with an average of £4.28 per hot drink. A tea here costs £3.34 and is the cheapest drink at Starbucks, while an americano is £3.92, and the third cheapest drinks are the latte and the cappuccino, both priced at £4.40.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for Vouchers4real.co.uk, said: “Coffee and other hot drinks are a popular indulgence during the winter, but the cost can add up quickly. Finding out which coffee shop chain offers the cheapest option helps budget-conscious consumers enjoy the seasonal experience without overspending.

“The holiday season is also a time of high brand loyalty and tradition. People may be inclined to buy their hot drinks from a particular chain due to taste preference, habit, or familiarity with their favourites. Seeing price differences could challenge these habits if, for example, a favourite chain is significantly pricier than alternatives.”