We chatted to the team at Arlo's Cafe - the newest cafe in New Mills

Arlo’s Cafe is set inside part of Victoria Mill on Victoria Street and after husband and wife Mark and Lauren Jones purchased the mill three years, ago Lauren had visions of opening it up.

She said: “I had been a dental nurse for 12 years and was looking for a change and I had said for a while it’s the perfect spot for a cafe.

“The time felt right for me to step away from my current job and we decided to just go for it.”

The venue was supposed to be up and running in the summer but was pushed back until mid October.

Lauren said: “I’m really excited and very proud of what we have achieved as this building was very run down and needed a lot of love and attention and now it looks amazing.”

The cafe is named after the family dog Arlo.

“He’s been there through house moves and having children and we love him and this was just a nice way to honour him.”

The cafe will be mostly take away but there is a small courtyard where people can sit outside.

Lauren said: “There’s nothing along the canal between Disley and Whaley Bridge so this seemed like the perfect place to open up and attract the walkers.

“And our menu reflects this, we are serving easy walking food like breakfast baps or paninis and are working with a great baker for our tasty cakes.”

The business is a family affair and Lauren is working with her mum and dad, which she says is lovely.

Mark will not be having an active role in the business as he works around the corner at the garage.

Lauren added: “It’s such early days and we need to make it work through our first winter but the support has already been great with people have been telling us it’s just what the area needs and I’m excited for the journey Arlo’s Cafe is on.”

